World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Canada
  5. Public City Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Flatpark Installation / Public City Architecture

Flatpark Installation / Public City Architecture

  • 19:00 - 10 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Flatpark Installation / Public City Architecture
Save this picture!
Flatpark Installation / Public City Architecture, © Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame

© Stationpoint Photographic © Ben Rahn/A-Frame © Ben Rahn/A-Frame © Ben Rahn/A-Frame + 19

Save this picture!
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame

Text description provided by the architects. Come on in. FLATPARK is an 11 square metre (120 square foot) outdoor public living unit the size of a parking space. As private living spaces in Toronto become more restricted and the city continues to densify, there will be increasing pressure on public space. FLATPARK is a question posed: how much private and public space for urban living is enough?

Save this picture!
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame

True to its name, FLATPARK was designed and built off-site and shipped to its address. The temporary park is composed of sheets of welded laser cut steel that are unfolded, painted, and composed into a fully-furnished urban living unit on the street. The park was fabricated in Winnipeg, Manitoba then transported by truck 2000 kilometers to Toronto, Ontario. The truck arrived at 3am and was met by a crane that hoisted the park onto the street. The installation was complete in under one hour, allowing the streetcars to maintain their regular schedule. FLATPARK is located on the new King Street Transit Priority Corridor in downtown Toronto.

Save this picture!
© Stationpoint Photographic
© Stationpoint Photographic
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Stationpoint Photographic
© Stationpoint Photographic

Come sit at the FLATPARK table and take in the common curiosities while you contemplate a future of tiny living, especially as it relates to the size of a car.  Cozy up, coffee is on!

Save this picture!
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Public City Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Canada
Cite: "Flatpark Installation / Public City Architecture" 10 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922760/flatpark-installation-public-city-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream