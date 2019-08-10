Flatpark Installation / Public City Architecture

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Come on in. FLATPARK is an 11 square metre (120 square foot) outdoor public living unit the size of a parking space. As private living spaces in Toronto become more restricted and the city continues to densify, there will be increasing pressure on public space. FLATPARK is a question posed: how much private and public space for urban living is enough?

True to its name, FLATPARK was designed and built off-site and shipped to its address. The temporary park is composed of sheets of welded laser cut steel that are unfolded, painted, and composed into a fully-furnished urban living unit on the street. The park was fabricated in Winnipeg, Manitoba then transported by truck 2000 kilometers to Toronto, Ontario. The truck arrived at 3am and was met by a crane that hoisted the park onto the street. The installation was complete in under one hour, allowing the streetcars to maintain their regular schedule. FLATPARK is located on the new King Street Transit Priority Corridor in downtown Toronto.

Come sit at the FLATPARK table and take in the common curiosities while you contemplate a future of tiny living, especially as it relates to the size of a car. Cozy up, coffee is on!