World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Canada
  5. IVYSTUDIO
  6. 2019
  7. Les Nettoyeurs White’s Boutique / IVYSTUDIO

Les Nettoyeurs White’s Boutique / IVYSTUDIO

  • 21:00 - 11 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Les Nettoyeurs White’s Boutique / IVYSTUDIO
Save this picture!
Les Nettoyeurs White’s Boutique / IVYSTUDIO, © Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard

© Annie Fafard © Annie Fafard © Annie Fafard © Annie Fafard + 12

  • Architects

    IVYSTUDIO

  • Location

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

  • Category

    Services

  • Lead Architects

    Gabrielle Rousseau + Philip Staszewski

  • Area

    800.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Annie Fafard
Save this picture!
© Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard

Text description provided by the architects. It is in a residential neighbourhood of Montreal’s south shore that White’s opened their very first service counter. The founding couple have a new vision for the modern dry cleaner, based on a fully transparent production line, the use of eco-friendly products and an overall upscale customer experience.

Save this picture!
© Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard

The flagship location is truly the first of its kind in Montreal. With its unique space, it introduces a new typology of dry cleaners to the city. Inspired by traditional Parisian apartments, the space has a classical and elegant atmosphere portrayed through extensive molding details, graceful volumes and noble materials. The exaggerated existing ceiling height presented the principal challenge in creating a cosy ambiance.

Save this picture!
© Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard

A series of lowered lighting globes aligned with an abundance of high moldings help take advantage of the rooms original height all the while creating comfortable proportions for the new space. To contrast with the immaculate white decor, handmade terracotta ceramic tiles were selected for the flooring and installed in a herringbone pattern. Their variety of eco-friendly products are displayed in the 14 foot built-in library, accessible with the custom sliding ladder.

Save this picture!
© Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard

The spatial organisation reveals various architectural features such as the hidden doors, the integrated window for the seamstress’ counter, and the frosted glass strip displaying the movement of clothes on the hidden conveyor. From the outside, the fully glazed façade showcases the monolithic black marble counter and brass Lambert et fils lighting fixture that together set the tone to this new brand of dry cleaners.

Save this picture!
© Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard

The off-site factory, on the other hand, is located in the center of the city for easy distribution. Designed by the owners, it mirrors the architect’s vision with its minimalist decor and strong attention to detail.

Save this picture!
© Annie Fafard
© Annie Fafard

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
IVYSTUDIO
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Factory Commercial Architecture Services Canada
Cite: "Les Nettoyeurs White’s Boutique / IVYSTUDIO" 11 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922742/les-nettoyeurs-whites-boutique-ivystudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream