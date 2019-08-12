World
  Lagares Church / FCC Arquitectura

Lagares Church / FCC Arquitectura

  12 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Lagares Church / FCC Arquitectura
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

  • Architects

    FCC Arquitectura

  • Location

    Lagares, Felgueiras, Portugal

  • Category

    Churches

  • Lead Architects

    Fernando Coelho, Ana Loureiro

  • Project Team

    Fernando Coelho, Ana Loureiro, Sérgio Silva, Luís Vieira, Diana Teixeira

  • Area

    1615.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Clients

    Fábrica da Igreja Paroquial da Freguesia de Lagares

  • Engineering

    Paulo Oliveira

  • Sculptor

    Paulo Neves

  • Contractor

    Luís Teixeira Vieira

  • Plot Area

    10932.3 ft²

  • Site Area

    40483.0 ft²
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a church seems to us to be an ideal instrument in searching for a symbolic, mystical and expressive dimension. As History has taught us, the alliance between art and religion offers mankind unique, magical and exalting moments that enrich life, mind and soul.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

The church, as a material construction and human representation of the Divine, plays a very important role in the development of sensibility. For believers and lay people, it is a living sign that conveys a transcendent meaning that makes us look beyond what we see, and take time to feel our lives at a deeper level.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

The first impressions and ideas emerged in the first visit to the field. The traits and forms were cleared, supported by symbols that seemed important, expressive and appropriate to our intentions. The curved line was imposed from the beginning, as a gesture and as a form associated with reception and protection.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

- The shape of the fish, such a strong image for the Catholic religion and symbol of Jesus Christ the Savior.
- The drop, the water. Symbol of purification and blessing, it is associated with the ritual of initiation in the Christian life (baptism).
- The conventional tracing, scheme of the axial plant so characteristic of classic Christian churches. The curved shape like the head of the church that is your body.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

The streets that border the terrain have steep slopes. The church sits on an intermediate platform. Two curving walls, almost completely loose from the ground, direct people to the main entrance of the church. The layout of these walls was conditioned by key landmarks inside the building: they will pass over the baptistery, the tabernacle, and the altar, thus forming the directives of space.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
Section A
Section A
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG |

About this office
FCC Arquitectura
Office

Cite: "Lagares Church / FCC Arquitectura" 12 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

