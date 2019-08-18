How to Make a Portfolio That Will Get You Hired

On this episode of The Midnight Charette podcast, hosts David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet discuss how to create a design portfolio that will you interviewed and hired. The two cover everything from the critical points most designers overlook and what employers look for in a portfolio to format, binding, book sizes, graphics, what projects to include and exclude, cover design, layout, ordering work, digital submissions, and more.

HIGHLIGHTS & TIMESTAMPS

(05:41) The purpose of the portfolio and how it will be used.

(08:28) Portfolio size: The pros and cons of large and small booklets.

(14:20) Orientation: Choosing between portrait, landscape, or square.

(15:43) Exterior packaging: The relationship to the interior and over-designing.

(20:22) Cover graphics: Staying away from common trends and putting off employers.

(26:10) Binding: The pros and cons of perfect, wire-o, spiral, and custom binding.

(28:41) Viewing speeds: Designing for different levels of engagement.

(36:58) Creating an “A-Team” of projects: The number of pages and what projects to include (and not include).

(47:07) Understanding the portfolio as a slideshow presentation for the interview.

(53:32) Reworking old projects to appear more desirable: Graphics, storytelling, and honesty.

(58:21) Text length: The chances of it being read, benefits of long-form writing, and preparing for interviews.

(01:04:52) Including images that belong to someone else.

(01:07:37) Designing a layout for the interview: Board layouts, multiple-image and single-image pages.

(01:14:34) Ordering the work to leave a good impression by chronology, scale, and type.

(01:17:47) Titles and labels: Communicating clearly, academic verbiage, and highlighting unique qualities.

(01:20:55) Separating oneself from other successful candidates.

(01:22:44) The interview.

(01:23:44) Work samples and digital portfolios: Emailing work, file sizes, resolution, and sending links.

(01:26:54) Updating the portfolio.

(01:28:55) Key points and summary.