West 8 Wins Middle Branch Competition to Revitalize Baltimore's Waterfront
Courtesy of West 8
Courtesy of West 8

West 8 has won the competition to revitalize the Middle Branch Waterfront in Baltimore, Maryland. The design competition managed and developed by the Parks & People Foundation on behalf of the City of Baltimore and facilitated in coordination with community-based organizations. Working with local partners Mahan Rykiel and Moffatt & Nichol, the team aims to recreate and redefine the blue green heart of Baltimore.

Courtesy of West 8

Courtesy of West 8
Courtesy of West 8

“Existing dredge from the Port is strategically reused to control water and sentiment flow in the bay. Over time, this process will form new marshlands and wetland ecologies. Building on the legacy of Frederic Law Olmsted, the design imagines of a Linear Parkland— an expansive 11-mile green ring featuring piers, boardwalks, and structures for a fixed array of community uses. A community-centric development embellished with activator sites, pavilions and project icons borders the parkland,” explains West 8 Project Leader, Douglas Brooks. "A future phase of the design reimagines the iconic Hanover Street Bridge as a park which completes parkland ring and connects people from all walks of life to each other and to the Middle Branch," adds West 8 Design Director, Adriaan Geuze.

Courtesy of West 8
Courtesy of West 8
Courtesy of West 8
Courtesy of West 8

"I am extremely excited to learn the jury recommended West 8 as the landscape architecture firm to advance the Middle Branch Waterfront Plan," said Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young. “We received three impressive proposals, but I agreed with the jury or community leaders and experts in the field that West 8's vision most closely aligns with what residents want to see in their communities. I want to thank all three firms for their hard work and inspiration throughout this selection process, and also the members of the jury for lending their time, expertise and thoughtfulness as we work to create a better Baltimore for residents and visitors alike.”

Courtesy of West 8
Courtesy of West 8

Three teams were ranked by a jury of local leaders and national experts. Each of the firm's proposals were evaluated for technical merit, feasibility of the ideas, ability to integrate community feedback, originality of design vision, responsiveness to the competition's objectives and to the site and its context, as well as the overall quality and clarity of the presentation materials.

News via West 8

View the complete gallery

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "West 8 Wins Middle Branch Competition to Revitalize Baltimore's Waterfront" 01 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922145/west-8-wins-middle-branch-competition-to-revitalize-baltimores-waterfront/> ISSN 0719-8884

