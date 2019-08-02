Green Peace Village / Ho Khue Architects

+ 24

Architects Ho Khue Architects

Location 121 Nguyen Cong Tru Street, Son Tra District, Da Nang City, Vietnam

Category Residential

Lead Architects Ho Khue

Design Team Ho Khue, Nguyen Thanh Phong, Dang Van Len

Area 815.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Mai Tam Nguyen Co. Ltd.

Engineering Le Viet Long

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in urban area of Da Nang city of Vietnam. Housing typology in urban areas is getting more and more monotonous because of the plot sizes available. Most sites are rectangular with common walls and front connected to main road. Front side is the only source of light and ventilation making it challenging to design.

Houses in rural Vietnam are planned around common spaces lile gardens, ponds, lakes where people connect together. In urban areas, due to lack of area there are less community spaces affecting the users and their connectivity with each other. As the structures started getting higher, maintaining connectivity between the users became difficult.

The main concept of the structure was derived from terraced fields. The units are stacked on each other with stepped terraces which provides plenty of light to the apartment units. On the inner sides, atriums are provided so as to get natural light and air ventilation.

Stepped terraces provide connectivity between the users and increase vertical interaction. There are small common spaces, gardens for users to gather and interact with each other.

The material used for the construction is unburnt bricks which are environment friendly. Brick texture gives a sense of warmth and simple village life of Vietnam. The objective of this design is to combine nature and light to create natural and healthy living environment.