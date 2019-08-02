La Magnolia House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

+ 36

Construction Company G&A Construcciones

Lighting Agüero

Landscaping Fernanda Caroni

Text description provided by the architects. The idea was to design a family house in a neighborhood in the north of Buenos Aires with modern and contemporary characteristics, emphasizing the use of materials to generate great warmth and a sense of home. Black metal, black flagstone, and lapacho wood did the job perfectly. We thought that the house for this young and active family should be very versatile and of great communication between the different spaces.

We took the romantic idea of generating strong sensations in the spaces of transitions. Thus, the access is through a water mirror with an immaculate magnolia, while in the stairs break we can find a bar to serve special glasses for friends and the hall and corridors on the upper floor are accompanied by an elevated garden. In this way, these spaces were transformed into points of interest in the life of the house.

We always focus on the color of the material we choose because we try not to paint but to give color through the material itself, helping us to transmit the atmosphere we want for each different project. The views and the sun were fundamental in the choice of location for each space of the house and with a simple and functional approach; we gave life to a house that clearly emerges from the modern movement.