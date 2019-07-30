World
  7. Villa T House / Time Architects

Villa T House / Time Architects

  • 07:45 - 30 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Villa T House / Time Architects
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Architects

    Time Architects

  • Location

    Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyen Duy

  • Design Team

    Pham Thai Ninh, Nguyen Thanh Toan, Vu Yen Nhi, Vo Hanh Nhan, Victor Lagoa

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki

  • Project Manager

    Nguyen Van Thuan

  • Model Team

    Nguyen Tuyet Nhung, Nguyen Huynh Phuong
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Cu Chi, an outskirt of Ho Chi Minh city. The client demanded an open space towards a modern form, but contains in it the traditional life from his hometown. We work with him, together, choosing and coordinating, to create a balance between tradition and modernity in the house.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Restrictions on height and construction area require us to find a new way of thinking about living space. We design the house as if it were a person, having a personality. The house will interact with the people living in it, as well as reconcile the atmosphere inside the house with the outside.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Instead of focusing on design theories, we focus on practical experiences that will arise when family members move in. We solve those problems at the construction site, with every possible tool.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

For us, Villa T is a living space, rather than a house. The strong point of the project is its openness. From outside or inside the house, one can feel the activities of the remaining members in the house. And from inside the house, one can also feel the nature outside spread into the house.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Plans
Plans
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Three families will live here in the future. For us, it is important to create a common, warm and accessible living space: the kitchen space and the living room. Set in the middle of the house, surrounded by corridors, with the spaces closing and opening alternatively, family members can easily meet, exchange and talk to each other: essential activities in the home.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

