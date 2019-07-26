RIBA Reveals Shortlist for Neave Brown Award for Housing

Save this picture! Eddington Lot 1, Cambridge / WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the shortlist for the first Neave Brown Award for Housing, named in honor of architect Neave Brown who passed away in January 2018. The four housing developments span London, Cambridge, and Norwich, and were all winners of a 2019 RIBA Regional Award.

The award was commissioned in honor of Neave Brown, a socially-motivated, modernist architect best known for designing a series of celebrated London housing estates. In 2018 he was awarded the UK’s highest honor for architecture, the Royal Gold Medal for Architecture.

In addition to being awarded a RIBA Regional Award, projects viable to be shortlisted for the Neave Brown Award must be of ten or more homes, with one third of the housing affordable, and should demonstrate evidence of meeting the challenge of housing affordability.

The winner will be announced at the RIBA Stirling Prize ceremony on Tuesday 8th October 2019.

Brentford Lock West Keelson Gardens, London / Mae Architects

Save this picture! Brentford Lock West Keelson Gardens, London / Mae Architects. Image © Tim Crocker

Citation: Thoughtful canalside development comprising six large apartment buildings, with distinctive saw-tooth roofs reflecting the site's industrial past, linked with rows of four story townhouses.

Eddington Lot 1, Cambridge / WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

Save this picture! Eddington Lot 1, Cambridge / WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Citation: Designed for the University of Cambridge, this new residential quarter is an exemplar of integrated urban design. Incorporating a variety of housing types including generous apartments, some wrapped around a new supermarket and integrated with a new doctor’s surgery.

Goldsmith Street, Norwich / Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

Save this picture! Goldsmith Street, Norwich / Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley. Image © Tim Crocker

Citation: Large development of 105 highly energy-efficient homes for social rent, designed to Passivhaus standards for Norwich City Council.

The Colville Estate, London / Karakusevic Carson Architects with David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture! The Colville Estate, London / Karakusevic Carson Architects with David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Peter Landers

Citation: Bold regeneration of a Hackney Council housing estate, designed and delivered in close engagement with residents, to provide 925 new homes in a neighborhood of legible streets and open spaces.

