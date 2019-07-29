World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. CU4 Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Impluvium House / CU4 Arquitectura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Impluvium House / CU4 Arquitectura

  • 14:00 - 29 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Impluvium House / CU4 Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Impluvium House / CU4 Arquitectura, © Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

© Daniel Rueda © Daniel Rueda © Daniel Rueda © Daniel Rueda + 36

Save this picture!
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

Text description provided by the architects. In Alboraia, in the heart of L'Horta Nord, integrated in the historic center, this house projected by CU4 ARQUITECTURA finds the balance between tradition and modernity. The essence of the project is based on the reinterpretation of the traditional Valencian house that forms the historic centers of the urban centers of the region.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

The program is developed in 2 floors: on the ground floor the hall and the living room (housing living room) are located, turning onto the main street. The kitchen and a bedroom with dressing room and integrated toilet, are illuminated through the interior patio. In addition, we find a bathroom and the laundry area at the end of the corridor.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

On the first floor the house is divided into two areas: an area under the old wooden deck that houses two bedrooms and a loft, preceding the main patio, and a rear area, where a sleeping area is located that overturns the patio through of a terrace.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

The materiality is solved by combining pre-existing elements, such as the wood of the sloping roof or the main floor, with new constructive solutions and installations that provide the necessary comfort to the home. Simplification and homogeneity in the application of finishes and the choice of materials are sought.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Rueda
© Daniel Rueda

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CU4 Arquitectura
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Impluvium House / CU4 Arquitectura" [Casa impluvium / CU4 Arquitectura] 29 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921669/impluvium-house-cu4-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream