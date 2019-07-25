World
Lena Optics / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

  • 16:00 - 25 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Lena Optics / Bruno Dias Arquitectura
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva

  • Architects

    Bruno Dias Arquitectura

  • Location

    R. Conselheiro António José da Silva 25 D, 3240 – 128, 3240-123 Ansião, Portugal

  • Category

    Store

  • Design Team

    Bruno Lucas Dias, Kevin Lopes

  • Area

    54.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Hugo Santos Silva

  • Client

    Lena Óptica

  • Carpentry

    MCJ Duarte

  • Stucco

    Pavitectos

  • Lighting

    Electrominor
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. In the center of Ansião, more specifically in the Conselheiro António José da Silva street, an architectural project for an optician arises. As an important optician in the local market, Lena Óptica felt the need to modernize its existing space, which was outdated and lacked personality.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The idea for the project was to harmonize a jagged and angular pre-existing space, using the concept of the furnishings perfectly adequate to the size of the glasses, and thus, creating a constant rhythm. This gives the space not just a contemporary touch but also allows more freedom for moving around, as well as working for storage. In general, the furnishings created work as a chequered layout, which combines natural light coming in from the windows and at the same time, makes it possible for people to look inside the space and vice-versa.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

To contradict the static rhythm created by the furnishings, a barrel ceiling was created, which in terms of space, gives you a sense of connection between the two lines of furnishings (window and exhibit area). Fluid and varied movement are allowed around two counters/storage units set in parallel and in axis with the window and the exhibit area. Regarding the materials and their color, white prevails in all of the painted surfaces and furniture.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Portugal
Cite: "Lena Optics / Bruno Dias Arquitectura" [Lena Óptica / Bruno Dias Arquitectura] 25 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921637/lena-optics-bruno-dias-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

