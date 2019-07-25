World
  C.F. Cafe / dongqi Architects

C.F. Cafe / dongqi Architects

  • 03:00 - 25 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
C.F. Cafe / dongqi Architects
C.F. Cafe / dongqi Architects, © Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

© Qingshan Wu

  • Interiors Designers

    dongqi Architects

  • Location

    1/F，Longhu Tianjie Qinye Road, Changzhou 213000, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Design Team

    Nan Jiang, Yiting Ma, Mengying Cui,m Leyan Wang

  • Area

    288.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by dongqi Architects, Changzhou C.F. Café reveals a cheerful and modest branding character by spatial redefining and material selection.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

The idea of open market space is introduced into the concept design. The space is required to have Bakery, coffee making and juice making areas, which are redefined by using three curved bar counters respectively. People move through different areas or chatting alongside each area just like roaming inside an open market, giving an active, dynamic and pleasing atmosphere.

Diagram
Diagram

Stainless steel, terrazzo and exposed aggregate finish are the main materials and crafts for the space.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

3/4 of the bar top is made of stainless steel, while the rest of the bar top including the side of the bar counter is made of terrazzo and exposed aggregate. The shiny terrazzo gradually fuses into the rough exposed aggregate finish by exquisite skills of craftsmen. The materials altogether show a mixed character of modernity and tradition.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Three curved caps on top of each bar counter, using exposed aggregate finish, concave into the whole ceiling and highlight each area. The curved bar counters merge into the wall and create the concaved stainless steel walls for showcase.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

The inner façade incorporates terrazzo bar table and transparent glass. The entrance, curving inward, echoes the curved elements of the space and welcomes the people come and forth.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Project location


Cite: "C.F. Cafe / dongqi Architects" 25 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921585/cf-cafe-dongqi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

