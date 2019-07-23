H House / Creative Union Network

+ 21

Architects Creative Union Network

Location Quito, Ecuador

Category Houses

Lead Architect Daniel Idrovo Vintimilla

Design Team Sebastián Cárdenas, David Bustillos y Anna Guamán

Area 215.0 m2

Project year 2018

Photographs BICUBIK

Clients Bárbara Hess

Engineering Ing. Alberto Vásquez, Ing. Fabián Aucapiña , Ing. Johanna Urigüen

Landscape Jaime Idrovo

Collaborators Sebastián Benítez, José Luis Ibarra, Santiago Defaz, Andrés Rivas

Text description provided by the architects. The project initially intended to be a small country house with a bedroom and a limited social area that would be used for weekends. The land where the house is implanted is very privileged, since it faces its visuals towards the valley of Tumbaco, therefore, the first condition of the project was to align all the spaces of the house to the east orientation, taking advantage of the visuals to the landscape of the Valley.

As the sun hits the front, so does the wind, in the east-west direction, therefore, cross ventilation is used with rear windows that allow regulating the interior temperature of the house. In order to take advantage of the visuals towards the landscape, the access to the house, as well as the garage, are located in the back of the house, allowing the entrance through the center of the rectangular geometry and where the break of the volumes takes place, clearly dividing the public area of ​​the private area.

Así como el sol pega de frente, también lo hace el viento, en sentido este-oeste, por lo tanto, se aprovecha la ventilación cruzada con ventanas posteriores que permiten regular la temperatura interior de la vivienda. Con el fin de aprovechar las visuales hacia el paisaje, el acceso a la vivienda, así como el garaje están ubicados en la parte posterior de la casa, permitiendo el ingreso por el centro de la geometría y en donde se produce el quiebre de los volúmenes rectangulares que posee, diferenciando con claridad el área pública del área privada.

The circulation is optimized by placing it in the center of the house, which makes the spaces much larger and more comfortable in the interior. The public area has greater prominence with a free volume and of greater proportion, with a 3.20m height, while the plants of the private area have a 2.50m free height.

Formally what was done is to fork the line of the roof of the social area over the two floors of the private area, highlighting the upper floor with a balcony that runs through the upper part of the house, which flies over the ground floor. To take better advantage of the visuals towards the valley, the two volumes are broken in the central part of the house, forming on the roof a ruled surface that serves as a transition between the social area roof and the private area roof.

The house has a 12m long pool and about 3m wide and it is located next to the house, to this was finally added a Turkish bath and an outdoor dressing-room. The house was planned in metallic exposed structure, brick walls, a light roof slab with fiber-cement, waterproofing sheet, and insulation with mineral fiber. Eucalyptus wood for wood louvers and the upper floor. Porcelain for the ground floor. Local craftsmen were used in its construction.