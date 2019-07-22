World
  7. Maison 12 House / Le Sixieme

Maison 12 House / Le Sixieme

  • 23:00 - 22 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Maison 12 House / Le Sixieme
Maison 12 House / Le Sixieme, © Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

© Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon + 38

  • Architects

    Le Sixieme

  • Location

    Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Koo Manjae

  • Design Team

    Kim Sungook, Park Kibem, Shin Dongwook, Kim Jaedeok

  • Area

    373.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

Text description provided by the architects. Interest in wide and deep roof. Without using the flowery words for the cult of shadow, the roof implies the connection between the story of light, rain and wind and our practical life. The house is related to our life. But if we focus on the practical side of it, it would be just a flattened, vulgar, simple plane.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon
Floor
Floor
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

If we focus on the shape and aesthetic side of house, it would be a sharp intellectual something else that we cannot handle. Through the house people can find the interface between practical value and notion, which connects our body to life.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

This house located by the river is beyond the visual area with scenery, sound, and smell in various ways; making windows, changing the eye level or the flow of human traffic. We expect not to miss the beauty of what is ordinary due to our familiarity with the nature around here and the living of this house.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon
Section
Section
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

About this office
Le Sixieme
Office

Cite: "Maison 12 House / Le Sixieme" 22 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921510/maison-12-house-le-sixieme/> ISSN 0719-8884

