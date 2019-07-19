World
  XieXie Tea Shop / APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

XieXie Tea Shop / APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

  • 23:00 - 19 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
XieXie Tea Shop / APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

  • Interiors Designers

    APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

  • Location

    Taikooli South Area, Sanlitun, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Siyu Ye

  • Design Director

    Jingyu Liang

  • Design Team

    Yuan Zhou, Xuanxuan Wu, Yujing Feng(Intern), Dongdong Qin(Intern)

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. Approach Architecture Studio has recently completed the design of the first shop of Xiexie Tea & Bao, located underground in the south of Taikoo Li, Beijing. This is currently the smallest scale design project that has completed by Approach Architecture Studio.

Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Xiexie Tea& Bao is a new brand based on the integration of traditional milk tea and popular tea beverages. Because the founder of this new brand, Ma Dong, is very popular and successful in the entertainment and cultural field, the location of the shop is not as same as other start-up brands to choose the large storefront which is in the crowded block, but in the underground floor of a small corner away from the main circulation. How to make the shop more attractive for random customers is also the main design focus of this project.

Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Because the location of the shop is in the dead corner of main circulation, and the main view has been blocked by a large cross-section pillar, so the layout of the plan chooses the island operating counter with more multi-display surface. Island operating counter might be common in coffee shops, but because the operation steps of milk tea shops are really a lot and the production process is complex, it is a challenge for how to operate efficiently and nice-looking. This is also why most milk tea shops need to hide the operating process in the back of house.

Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

By reorganizing the production process and transforming the various appliances, the advantages of the Island operating counter have finally been displayed. A shop that was in the dead corner of circulation becoming more and more popular by upgrade the consumption experience, and the original cold corner becomes a dynamic space.

plan-drawing
plan-drawing

The shop has only two display elevation, but the ceiling has a height difference of more than 1 meter, the shortest height is only 2.2 meters. The stainless ceiling is intended to reduce the spatial repression, and relieve the visual effects of variations in ceiling height.  The stainless ceiling reflects the environment light from the top, guiding the visual focus to the island. The dots scrolling on the LED screen are also visually relevant with their products.

Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Xiexie Tea& Bao has a concept of “meals-for-one” for single customer. But limited by totally area, the shop can only provide a small amount of seats. The armrest along the “island” was en intentionally design for customer, so that they could stand comfortably and looking the whole operation process, which can alleviate their waiting anxiety. Since its opening, both ways have been popular with customers, whether they choose wait for takeout or eat here in the shop.

Precast terrazzo is used in the “island” counter, wall and some of the furniture in the shop. Aggregate particles are also relevant with their products and VI systems.

Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Courtesy of APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Cite: "XieXie Tea Shop / APPROACH ARCHITECTURE STUDIO" 19 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921430/xiexietea-approach-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

