ArchDaily & Strelka Award: Vote Now to Decide the Winners

ArchDaily, Strelka Institute, and Strelka KB have selected a long list of 50 architectural projects nominated for the joint ArchDaily & Strelka Award, which celebrates emerging architects and new ideas that transform the contemporary city. Now the readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag can vote for their favorite project to decide the finalists.

The qualifying round of the competition took place from June 11 to July 10. In one month we received more than 100 submissions from architects from Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. The open call invited emerging architects to submit their built projects that emphasize sustainability, research-based and participatory design, and the innovative use of materials. Architects and architecture and design firms that started their practice no more than 10 years ago could apply with projects that were built in the past five years.

All of the selected projects have been published on the website of the award. Until July 31, the readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag can vote for the projects that will make the shortlist.

In order to cast your vote, you need to register on My ArchDaily. You can only vote once per project and cast one vote a day.

The final round of voting will take place from August 1-15.

Three finalists will be announced on August 19. They will be invited to the Future Architect conference which will take place on September 9-10 in Moscow to present their projects as part of the event and will receive the award from ArchDaily CEO and Editor-in-Chief David Basulto.

The winner will have the opportunity to make a documentary about their project, which will be available in the online cinema platform Okko.