Wine Cellar Dockner / goebl architecture

Wine Cellar Dockner / goebl architecture
Wine Cellar Dockner / goebl architecture, © Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

© Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar + 22

  • Architects

    goebl architecture

  • Location

    Ortsstraße 30, 3508 Höbenbach, Austria

  • Category

    Winery

  • Lead Architects

    Lukas Göbl, Fritz Göbl

  • Design Team

    Miljan Stojkovic, Andres Espana, Oliver Ulrich

  • Area

    3500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Bruno Klomfar

  • Clients

    Weingut Familie Dockner

  • Engineering

    Harrer&Harrer

  • Landscape

    goebl architecture
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

Text description provided by the architects. The Dockner Wine Cellar is a modern utility building optimizing business to ensure sustainability and resource conservation. A structure with a rectangular footprint has been placed on the elongated property, which stretches from east to west. The basement of the new utility building is built partially into the steep sloping hill.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Ground floor
Ground floor
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

The building is divided into three height levels. To the west is a raised deck with a view of Göttweig Abbey. This shelters a forecourt with a sunken loading ramp to the lower level. The wine cellar rises up adjacent to the deck and is covered by a gently inclined tent roof. A flat arched roof spans the eastern section of the vehicle fleet. On the lower story, the spatial sequence begins with a covered forecourt and moves on to a pallet warehouse for ca. 1,300 pallets, to the bottling line, and into the hill for the tank storage area. All walls are of visible concrete.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

Upstairs, gold-coated panels are used for interior insulation and Brucha panels downstairs. Outside, a curving wall with the “Winzerhof Dockner” lettering leads the way inside. Visitors are greeted by a room filled with wooden wine barrels and steel containers, pierced at the center by a rectangular atrium. Lighting rails illuminate the barrels.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

Project location

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Austria
