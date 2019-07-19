World
  7. Bronte House / Archer Office

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bronte House / Archer Office

  • 01:00 - 19 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bronte House / Archer Office
Bronte House / Archer Office, © Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. This addition to an existing semi-detached home creates multiple outdoor interactions within a narrow site by blurring interior and exterior spatial typologies to create outdoor-like interiors and exterior rooms. The original brick house is consolidated into three front rooms.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Sections
Sections
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Three new bedrooms are enclosed within an elevated timber box to create a new living area beneath that opens to the fences on all sides, becoming part of the garden. An intimate datum matches the height of the sliding doors to the fences, creating a strong horizontal that amplifies the width of the site.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

A staircase rises beneath a large skylight into a courtyard-like landing that opens to upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom opens east onto a protected balcony that is carved into the original roofline to create an outdoor room, its triangular form remaining faithful to the geometry of the hipped structure.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

About this office
Archer Office
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Bronte House / Archer Office" 19 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921364/bronte-house-archer-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

