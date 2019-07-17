Sevkabel Port / AB CHVOYA

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. This is a big coastal development project for the historic Sevkabel factory (Siemens & Halske), situated on Vasilyevsky Island. The site is located in an industrial district, placed right between the street (Kozhewennaya linia) and the Gulf of Finland. Old red-brick 19th-century buildings of the Siemens & Halske manufactory coexist with and industrial facilities of the 70s of the 20th century on the same site. These buildings are located in different Coordinate grids of the brick and concrete buildings differ from each other, and that difference creates complex, trapezoidal spaces between them. Dealing with an existing environment, we focused our efforts on the renovation and adaptation of existing buildings, as well as on the preservation of the industrial genius loci. This approach allowed us to emphasize the existing features of the site, including some of the industrial artifacts.

Это масштабный проект развития прибрежной территории исторического завода Севкабель (Siemens & Halske), расположенной на Васильевском острове. Участок расположен в промышленном районе, между Кожевенной линией и Финским заливом. На территории сосуществуют краснокирпичные дореволюционные корпуса мануфактуры Siemens& Halskeи промышленные сооружения 70-х годов 20 века. Эти здания расположены в разных координатных сетках, что создает сложные, трапецивидные пространства между ними. Работая в ситуации готовой по сути среды, мы сосредоточили свои усилия на реновации и приспособлении существующих зданий, а также на сохранении промышленного geniusloci. Этот подход проявился в благоустройстве, которое акцентирует существующие особенности среды.

We chose black raw metal and plain wood as basic materials. The area which is facing the street is relatively traditional – benches and streetlamps of neutral design are placed on small scale granite paving, while the inside territory was considered as a post-industrial free space. The main entrance is marked by four large rusty rotating pylons. Position of which varies, depending on the situation. The inner alley is flanked by multifunctional wooden objects that combine a tower, a bench, and a lamp. Their design is inspired by cable reels, which were widely used in this particular factory. The embankment is divided along into two zones - a lawn is spread right next to the water, while wooden slab forms a new hyper-porch for the main building. 9-meter long benches are located in each niche of the elevation, and on the lawn, one may find vertical double-berths for sunbathing. All design solutions are as simple as possible and use industrial materials and aesthetics.

В качестве основных материалов нами были выбраны черный необработанный металл и дерево. Пограничная с городом территория вдоль Кожевенной линии относительно традиционна – здесь выполнено гранитное мощение колотой шашкой, на которой расположены нейтральные малые архитектурные формы. Внутренняя территория спроектирована более свободным образом. Главный вход отмечен четырьмя большими ржавыми поворотными створками, положение которых меняется в зависимости от ситуации. Внутренняя аллея фланкируется многофункциональными деревянными объектами, которые совмещают в себе башню, скамейку и светильник. Их внешний вид вдохновлен катушками для кабеля, которые активно использовались на производстве. Набережная разделена вдоль на две зоны – непосредственно у воды расстелен газон, ближе к фасаду большого корпуса выполнен деревянный настил. В нишах фасада расположены 9 метровые скамьи, а на газоне расставлены двухместные прислонялки для солнечных ванн. Все дизайнерские решения максимально просты и используют промышленные материалы и эстетику.

The functional infill of the buildings is truly diverse, all of the residents were carefully selected by the project team in such a way, that all of them are involved in the renovation process. The historic red-brick buildings are mainly occupied by small workshops and bureaus, as well as offices, groud floors are mainly used for restaurants and bars. The former cable hall has been turned into a cozy event space. The Soviet administrative building accommodated a variety of educational and sports projects, as well as shops. The largest concrete building, which faces the sea, accommodates a covered plaza, music club and a restaurant on the ground floor. Museum, gallery and theatrical exhibition project are expected to run on the first floor by the end of the year.

Функциональное наполнение зданий разнообразно, а резиденты тщательно отобраны командой проекта таким образом, что все они, так или иначе задействованы в процессе реновации. Исторические краснокирпичные корпуса в основном заняты небольшими мастерскими и бюро, а также офисами, в первых этажах расположен общепит. Бывший цех кабельной тары превращен в уютную событийную площадку. Советский административный корпус вместил в себя разнообразные образовательные и спортивные проекты, а также магазины. Самый большой производственный цех, формирующий морской фасад, вмещает универсальную площадку, клуб и ресторан на первом уровне. На втором этаже планируется музей, галерея и театрально выставочный проект.

The Sevkabel PORT project is a process and represents the development perspective of the entire coastal industrial zone of this area. The former industrial site turns into a multifunctional cluster for everyone and a place where the city meets the sea.

Проект Севкабель ПОРТ происходит во времени и представляет собой перспективу развития всей прибрежной промышленной зоны этого района. Реновация промышленной территории превращает её в многофункциональный кластер, востребованный жителями, и место, где город встречается с морем.