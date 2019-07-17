Garage Screen Cinema / SYNDICATE Architects

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. Garage Screen is a summer cinema located in Gorky Park in Moscow opposite the Museum of Modern Art Garage, designed by Rem Koolhaas and opened in 2015. The design reinterprets the process of watching a movie and offers a new way of experiencing cinema.

Летний кинотеатр GARAGE SCREEN расположен в Парке Горького напротив Музея Гараж, спроектированного Ремом Колхасом и открытого в 2015 году. Проект реинтерпретирует сам процесс просмотра фильмов и обогащает опыт от похода в кино.

The key concept of the pavilion is an ‘open cinema’. The openness means that instead of trying to create a controlled and enclosed environment, devoid of connection with context and distraction from the outside we embrace and modulate the ambient factors. Doing so allows us to avoid creating a space of exclusion in a lively public square. Not only do ambient factors participate in the functioning of the cinema, but the cinema can also spill out onto the square. It adds a performative aspect to the pavilion, ‘to see and to be seen’. Retractable curtains around the cinema hall allow to achieve the complete openness and let visitors of the cinema who watch a movie to also see people on the square while the latter simultaneously observe the former.

Основной концепции является представление о том, что «Летний кинотеатр — открытый кинотеатр». Это означает, что вместо того, чтобы создавать замнутый объем, лишенный всяческой связи с контекстом и внешними условиями, мы принимаем и включаем факторы окружающей среды в концепцию. Такой подход позволяет позволяет избежать создания отчужденнного пространства на оживленной площади. Не только факторы окружающей среды влияют на опыт просмотра кино, происходящее внутри кинотеатра воздействует на атмосферу площади, и у павильона появляется перформативный аспект – «смотерть и быть видимым». Поднимающийся занавес по периметру позволяет кинотеатру быть полностью открытым, и зрители, смотрящие кино внутри, могут видеть посетителей площади снаружи, а они в свою очередь могут наблюдать за зрителями.

The challenges presented by ambient conditions are addressed by choosing proper materials, systems, and geometry. Curtains, when raised, allow for complete transparency, yet acoustic properties of velvet greatly improve acoustic quality inside the cinema and when curtains are down a cozy, quiet and secluded space is created, where movie-goers can relax and immerse themselves in the plot. One of the features that allow us to fully enjoy the experience of open cinema in the center of Moscow is the transformable roof, which protects from bad weather and once opened allows viewers to enjoy a movie under the stars. Ultimately the entire geometry of pavilion was computationally optimized in order to create a zone of permanent shade within in the cinema hall.

Дизайн отвечает на окружающие условия благодаря правильно подобранным материалам, системам и оптимизированной геометрии. Поднятый занавес обеспечивает полную прозрачность, тем не менее акустические свойства бархата позволяют сохранить звуковое качество внутри павильона, а когда занавес по периметру опущен то внутри создается уютное камерное пространство, помогающее посетителям расслабиться и сконцентрироваться на сюжете. Одним из решений, позволяющих получить наиболее полный опыт просмотра кино в открытом киннотеатре в самом центре Москвы, является трансформируемая кровля, которая защищает от непогоды, а когда открыта позволяет получить незабываемое впечаатление от ппросмотра кино под открытым небом.

The design was also inspired by the physical processes at the core of the cinema. The shape of the pavilion resembles the diverging beam of light from the projector, and the shell reminds of the processes of reflection and refraction of light on the cinema film. Apart from that, entry titles of Star Wars which go into infinite perspective and the neon palette of Blade Runner set the mood for our design.

Источниками вдохновения для проекта также являлись физические процессы в основе кино. Форма павильона напоминает луч света, расходящийся от проектора, а материал оболочки напоминает о процессах преломления и отражения света на кинопленке. Кроме этого, ассоциации с уходящими в перспективу титрами Звездных Войн и неоновая палитра Бегущего по Лезвию задают атмосферу дизайна.

The pavilion is a temporary structure and also has a goal of attracting and entertaining people. To serve as a radiant landmark it was chosen to use dichroic PVC which changes its color depending on the view angle, time of the day and weather. That means that each visitor sees their own cinema, the image of the pavilion is dynamic. During the day sun caustics from dichroic PVC change surrounding completely with green to yellow reflections. At night the neon sign serves as a lighting source for the whole square and has a purple reflection in OMA museum.

Павильон является временной конструкцией и его функцией также является вызывать любопытство и развлекать посетителей. Использование дихроичной ПВХ пленки превращает пирамиду в светящийся ориентир, меняющий цвет в зависимости от угла обзора, условий освещения и погоды. Каждый человек видит свой кинотеатр, его образ динамичен. Днем отражения от оболочки меняют окружение, окрашивая его в тона от зеленоватых до золотых. Ночью неоновая вывеска становится источником света для площади и отражается пурпурным отблеском в фасаде OMA.

Since the pavilion is a temporary structure that is built on the current for a single summer season, environmental responsibility was paramount for the project. The structure can be completely disassembled and either reassembled again elsewhere or materials can be re-used either for new construction (e.g. metal parts) or to produce merchandise for the museum (e.g. PVC and fabric).

Поскольку павильон возводится на один сезон, вопрос экологической устойчивости является одним из ключевых для проекта. Конструкции павильона могут быть полностью разобраны, и либо вновь собраны в другом месте, или использованы в других проектах или для создания фирменной продукции Музея Гараж.