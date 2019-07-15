Urban Jungle Vertical Park / PART Architecture

-
Architects
-
LocationPeterburi tee 2, 11415 Tallinn, Estonia
-
Category
-
Architects in ChargeSiim Tuksam, Sille Pihlak
-
Design TeamIvo Arro, Sean Tyler
-
Area700.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ClientsT1 Mall of Tallinn
-
Engineering
-
LandscapeKINO landscape architecture. Mirko Traks, Karin Bachmann
-
ConsultantsEgon Kivi Inseneribüroo
-
Collaboratorsroject
Text description provided by the architects. PART architects collaborated with KINO landscape architects to design a spatial installation in the form of a vertical park in the new gigantic shopping centre T1 Mall of Tallinn in Ülemiste district. The aim of the structure is to create a common identity for the various levels of the 30-metre atrium and to provide an enjoyable environment for spending time.
The motif of a cliff proposed by the landscape architects was developed further by the architects with the aim of finding a solution that would not imitate nature but instead form a clear contrast to the plants flourishing on the “cliff wall”. The basis for the structure (that is, the algorithmic cell) is established by a polyhedron that – albeit strictly geometrical in form – allows to generate in repeated modules a free form volume filling the space. The room dividers based on the organic growth algorithm form surfaces for climbing and hanging out on various levels.
The pre-manufactured elements forming the structure are made of steel and they can be easily rearranged and replaced. The geometrical structure resembles a cliff ledge covered with climbing plants with the light and shadows from the cavities alternating with views of the expanse above. The work creates a contrast between the organic and technological material that will find its balance over time in cooperation between the gardener and nature.