  7. Urban Jungle Vertical Park / PART Architecture

Urban Jungle Vertical Park / PART Architecture

  • 20:00 - 15 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Urban Jungle Vertical Park / PART Architecture
Urban Jungle Vertical Park / PART Architecture, © Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

© Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel + 10

  • Architects

    PART Architecture

  • Location

    Peterburi tee 2, 11415 Tallinn, Estonia

  • Category

    Installation

  • Architects in Charge

    Siim Tuksam, Sille Pihlak

  • Design Team

    Ivo Arro, Sean Tyler

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. PART architects collaborated with KINO landscape architects to design a spatial installation in the form of a vertical park in the new gigantic shopping centre T1 Mall of Tallinn in Ülemiste district. The aim of the structure is to create a common identity for the various levels of the 30-metre atrium and to provide an enjoyable environment for spending time.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The motif of a cliff proposed by the landscape architects was developed further by the architects with the aim of finding a solution that would not imitate nature but instead form a clear contrast to the plants flourishing on the “cliff wall”. The basis for the structure (that is, the algorithmic cell) is established by a polyhedron that – albeit strictly geometrical in form – allows to generate in repeated modules a free form volume filling the space. The room dividers based on the organic growth algorithm form surfaces for climbing and hanging out on various levels.

Plan
Plan
Elevation
Elevation

The pre-manufactured elements forming the structure are made of steel and they can be easily rearranged and replaced. The geometrical structure resembles a cliff ledge covered with climbing plants with the light and shadows from the cavities alternating with views of the expanse above. The work creates a contrast between the organic and technological material that will find its balance over time in cooperation between the gardener and nature.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

