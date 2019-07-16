World
  7. TTC Elite Saigon Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O

TTC Elite Saigon Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O

  • 00:00 - 16 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
TTC Elite Saigon Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O
TTC Elite Saigon Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran

  • Architects

    KIENTRUC O

  • Location

    District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Category

    Kindergarten

  • Principal Architect

    Đàm Vũ

  • Project Team

    Anni Lê, Phương Đoàn, Việt Nguyễn, Duy Tăng, Giang Lê

  • Area

    1940.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. TTC Elite Saigon Kindergarten is located to the west of District 3, close the city’s railway station. The new kindergarten is built upon an existing foundation inherited from the previous building. It is simply conceived in a pure geometric shape to provoke a sense of curiosity for the kids as they interact with it on a daily basis.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Window diagram
Window diagram
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Consist of 5 levels, the building’s first 3 floors are reserved for classrooms and indoor playgrounds. The upper floors are for organizing events, staff training, and school administration departments. As a “play” house for kids, the kindergarten architecture playfully expressed its character through the relationship between its simplistic form and its height to width window composition ratio. The window arrangement seems random yet it is systematically calculated to ensure each classroom behind gets adequate natural daylight and ventilation when in use. The extended windowsill helps to prevent direct sunlight from coming into the interior space.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Spatial organization diagram axonometric
Spatial organization diagram axonometric
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The windows are apertures that peer the view from inside to outside, stimulating emotion, imagination, and curiosity, establishing a direct relationship between the kids playing inside and the living, ever-changing external environment. Through the openings, light runs along the colored windowsill, highlighting and washing over the interior space with its dyed color, reciting an enchanted and fairytale-like atmosphere.   

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

In a holistic view, the architecture resembles a cubist form similar to the neighboring housing blocks. Yet by being sensitive to the surrounding context, and its historical trait, the introduction of the kindergarten into the grid has brought a fresh, attractive and lively breath into the area.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Cite: "TTC Elite Saigon Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O" 16 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921138/ttc-elite-saigon-kindergarten-kientruc-o/> ISSN 0719-8884

