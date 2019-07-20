Hayri Atak's Conceptual Hotel Hangs Precariously from a Cliff

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

Hayri Atak’s Cliff Concept Hotel is built into Norway’s famous cliff Preikestolen. With its entrance on its rooftop, as well as a stretched terrace and hanging glass pool on its bottom floor, the design and user experience of the hotel are unconventional and unique.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio

Extruding from the oval façade are balconies on each level, allowing customers to enjoy the stunning view from their rooms at any time of day. With this vantage point, as well as that of the lower terrace, the entire landscape of the fjord and its mountains are visible.