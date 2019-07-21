Phoenix-Tree Garden / Atelier ZZ

+ 37

Architects Atelier ZZ

Location Di'anmenwai Street, Beijing, China

Category Landscape

Lead Architects Qingfan Zhang, Bo Zhang

Engineering Dan Gu

Construction Team Guo Hai Qing Team

Area 214.99 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Haiting Sun, Qingfan Zhang

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The owner rented a yard in the hutong and asked us to design a teahouse garden. It is hoped that the gardens will include the elements of traditional gardens and have the true feeling of traditional gardens. It is not allowed to change the plane position of the original building and hope to have a phoenix tree.

The shortcomings of the base are similar courtyard structures, the courtyards that are seen at a glance, and the current state of the house being demolished. We used the folding wall and the moon door to change the internal space axis, and organized the new landscape order with small bridges, waterways and stacked mountains.

We designed and directed the stack of red rock mountain. Several tea rooms with different views and feelings were made in less than 200 square meters.

We use the red rock laminar stack, the light-transparent bridge of the steel grille, the gray and colored cobblestone paving, and the 10cm small gray tile paving. These materials give the garden a simple and authentic atmosphere.

We transform the language of traditional gardens here to get a new garden conception, by dealing with a series of relationship between elements, such as the relationship between canals and clouds, the relationship between pavilion and the canal, the relationship between rocks and waterfalls.

The relationship between these elements establishes the face of the garden. Some elements come from the reference to Suzhou classical gardens, such as the small arch bridge, borrowed from the static bridge in the net master garden, the stone paving on the ground borrowed from the linear stone paving of the bathing gull small garden. We designed and directed the stack of red rock mountain.

The design makes this small yard have the appearance of today's architectural space, while also having the poetry of traditional gardens.