Rubio Store / Masquespacio

Interior Designer Masquespacio

Location Carrer de Sorní, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain

Category Store

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Luis Beltrán

Text description provided by the architects. The RUBIO store, located in the center of Valencia (C/ Sorní, Nº9), the city that RUBIO has called home for over 60 years, is over 200 m2 in size, all designed by Masquespacio with a very recreational and interactive component that invites visitors to delve into the RUBIO universe. Starting with the spacious entrance, framed by bright yellow and blue neon signs, visitors are guided by a large counter towards the area of mathematics, writing and reading workbooks, close to the workshop training area.

Further, into the shop, we arrive at the so-called “tunnel of colour”, where a time machine guides visitors through the RUBIO universe. From here, the more adventurous sorts can go on to the projection room. It's a place full of surprises for the younger visitors. Each of the publisher’s collections has its own corner, where the store aims to encourage interaction with the public at all times and has endeavored to create the best possible display of their products. To wit, the back of the rotating shelves in the mathematics area are used as blackboards to practice mathematical concepts. Another area nearby has a methacrylate board that visitors can use to improve their handwriting.

There are numerous spaces and activities to discover in this new RUBIO space for both children and adults, including the curious peep-hole in the shop window, a time machine with augmented reality goggles, a roulette that explains the publisher’s history, a speaker that tells tales, the tunnel of color and the projection room. This makes the store interactive for visitors both in the traditional way as they read the material, perform mathematics operations and look through the peep-hole, and also making the most of the digital era through the use of tablets and 3D goggles.

“We have endeavored to make sure that our audience, the audience for our workbooks and books, whether children or adults who have grown up with RUBIO, can enjoy it with us. We have sought to explain how we are a dynamic publisher open to the future and in constant evolution, but always remembering where we came from,” explains Enrique Rubio, CEO of the publisher, who adds, “In the end, our store tells our history, the life we lived and where we will continue to live. That is how we leap into the future.”