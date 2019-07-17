World
Mole Pharmacy / KLab architecture

Mole Pharmacy / KLab architecture
© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

© Mariana Bisti

  Architects

    KLab architecture

  Location

    Piraeus, Greece

  Category

    Pharmacy

  Lead Architects

    Konstantinos Labrinopoulos

  Design Team

    Veronika Vasileiou

  Area

    600.0 m2

  Project Year

    2017

  Photographs

    Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

Text description provided by the architects. In Piraeus  which is one of the largest commercial ports of Europe and connects mainland Greece with the islands Klab were invited to design one of the largest pharmacies in Greece.  The site  sits next to the port was occupied by  an old warehouse  transformed to a nightclub.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

Klab designed a new shopping experience transforming completely the existing building  while reinforcing the existing stone walls with new  concrete structure  and  introducing a new facade to the city and to the port. The concept was to create a building with a direct reference to its context. Facade's reference of ship decks create a dialogue between the building and the ships at the port.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

A large triangular  perforated structure was created on top of the building  in order to make the pharmacy visible from the distant sides of the port of Piraeus.
An exterior path was created that leads on the terrace where at the future a botanical garden will be developed.
The relation between the new refurbished building and the port  is constant -formally , conceptually and physically.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

At the interior, the large open volume of the warehouse was altered by the introduction of new mezzanines connected to each other in different ways. From ground floor to the mezzanine a curved ramp creates a dynamic line inside the volume and connects the two levels.  An amphitheater connects the first level to the second where a meeting room and an office exists.
Internal facades as exterior ones were treated to resemble naval formal language.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section 02
Section 02

At the ground floor lies the sales area with a small lab.  The flow of the people inside the large space is guided by the arrangement of the furniture . The space is also divided in categories of products, but the main focus is that anyone is visible from everyone producing a theatrical aspect in the shopping experience.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

On the first level a multi-purpose space is generated and it is used from parties to yoga lessons and from seminars to theatrical plays. This is an entirely unique event space for a pharmacy store, but Klab developed this idea to enhance the shopping experience and producing an almost public space within the pharmacy.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

It is important how people experience their movement inside this pharmacy and what is the relation of the space and the exterior light which is filtered by a perforated facade. The relation of the interior with the city and the sea  becomes more evident as you get to the upper levels. Several materials were used to the whole structure as steel structure and aluminum perforated facade, exposed stone wall, wood floor on the mezzanine and epoxy flooring on the ground level. Gypsum boards were used extensively for false ceilings and walls.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

The store resembles a museum experience where the products become the exhibit. The relation between the different spaces  and the invention of the outdoor space within the pharmacy creates a stronger relation with the context prescribing a different kind of shopping environment.

© Mariana Bisti
© Mariana Bisti

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
KLab architecture
"Mole Pharmacy / KLab architecture" 17 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

