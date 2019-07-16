World
  La Iluminada House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos

La Iluminada House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos

  01:00 - 16 July, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
La Iluminada House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos
© Daniela Mac Adden
  • Construction company

    Lavecchia

  • Lighting

    Lucia Urioste

  • Landscape

    Martin Gomez Arquitectos
Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of two independent houses, one for the use of the owners and another for rent. Both volumes of concrete with formwork of brushed pine boards, articulate a patio with a grill space and a swimming pool for the exclusive use of the owners. The rental house has a rooftop pool with a place to sit and a great view.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan
The main house was resolved with three floors with incredible views to the beach and the eternal sea. The opening situation of this house through the patio generated a relationship with the sea that we had not thought would happen, although undoubtedly the idea was to look at the sea, but in this case the effect produced was an almost penetration in that natural environment.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
We access the house from the street parallel to the sea, entering through a bridge to a large concrete portico that contains the door. This great gray prism, closed to the street and completely open to the sea, is divided into three very clear levels in its uses. On the middle floor, there is the living, dining room and kitchen totally integrated and connected to the patio, perhaps the heart of the house. On the top floor, there are three main bedrooms and the suite leading the corner, completely glazed and flying to the sea. Each room has its bathroom and its open views to the east marine horizon. On the ground floor, we projected two guest bedrooms, a large playroom with cinema, a storage room, a laundry room and service area.

Elevation_east facade
Elevation_east facade
The materials were use in a natural way to give the house its color. The election of concrete and wood mixes great with the natural landscape and requires cero maintenance in a beach environment, resulting in a house just to enjoy the long summers in the Uruguayan coast.

Martín Gómez Arquitectos
Concrete

Cite: "La Iluminada House / Martín Gómez Arquitectos" [Casa la iluminada / Martín Gómez Arquitectos] 16 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

