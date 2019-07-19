World
  7. RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 21

  • Architects

    Jacobsen Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Authors

    Bernardo Jacobsen, Paulo Jacobsen

  • Equipe de Projeto

    Bernardo Jacobsen, Paulo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Rafael de Oliveira, Veridiana Ruzante, Christian Rojas, Guilherme Pucci, Pedro Henrique Ramos

  • Area

    914.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Projeto de Interiores (Marcenaria)

    Jacobsen Arquitetura

  • Autora de interiores

    Tatiana Kamogawa

  • Equipe de interiores

    Mariana Ferretti

  • Landscaping

    Jundu Paisagismo

  • Lighting

    Lightworks

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations

    Grau Engenharia

  • Structure

    João Leão Associados (project), Engimetal (assembly)

  • Construction

    Rogério Biral

  • Management

    Squaly

  • Plot Area

    1605,00 m²

  • Início do projeto

    2012
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The first visit to understand the property revealed the challenge of building a house at this particular location. The natural terrain had a slope close to 45% and was immersed in dense Atlantic Forest vegetation. From the highest point of the lot, we could view the sea above the tree line. The extensive requirements program and the desire of the owners to have a view of the sea from the social area completed our design prerogatives. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

We worked initially with physical and virtual mockups of the terrain topography, trying, as subtly as possible, to literally fit the architecture into the original relief, minimizing the project’s footprint on the landscape. At the same time, we avoided a radically vertical volume, unsuitable for a beach house, which in our opinion should not appear to have more than two stories. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Sections
Sections
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Our proposal was to arrange the project in five staggered floors that would be aesthetically independent of each other, where one would never perceive its full height. In this way, the access floor is characterized by a solid volume, covered with rough stone and more mimetized to the ground features. The second floor forms an empty space, where we placed a balcony, a water mirror, and family-use areas. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The third floor contains the bedrooms and is formed by a pure volume covered by wood panels in balance, on pilotis-type columns. This block contains the social area, comprised of an overhanging terrace with a swimming pool designed to take advantage of the view. The living room and the balcony are set back from the ground and protected by a slender flat roof with eaves and glass frames. The top floor is formed by an uncovered wooden deck area and also accommodates the sauna, support area, and a hydro-massage pool.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Cite: "RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência RLW / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 19 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920994/rlw-house-jacobsen-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

