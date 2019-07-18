World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Jacobsen Arquitetura
  6. 2017
  7. FL House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

FL House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

  • 08:00 - 18 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FL House / Jacobsen Arquitetura
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 18

  • Team

    Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni

  • Interiors Project

    Marcela Ernani

  • Landscaping

    Jardim Paulistano

  • Lighting

    Lumini

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations

    GRAU Engenharia

  • Structure

    Leão Associados

  • Construction

    Construtora Nogueira Porto

  • Plot Area

    3.350,00 m²

  • Project Initiation Year

    Janeiro/2014
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Based on a study of the terrain, we identified two striking visuals: the rear of the property, with a beautiful forest landscape; and the front of the lot, which offers an ample view of the setting sun with a field of orange trees in the background. The side views were not highly valued since neighboring lots will be occupied in the future. From this reading emerged the image of a long, slender volume, parallel to the main road, with wide and slim edges forming generous balconies, completely open and transparent. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In order to take advantage of these visuals, the construction was raised to the highest level of the land, allowing a lower floor camouflaged by lopes with vegetation and stone walls, where the garage, technical areas, and employees were located. The connection between these two levels was designed to be as natural and pleasurable as possible: a broad staircase with a slight slope in which the steps turn into planters and natural light penetrates through an opening in the ceiling, with the same dimensions of the staircase. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The social areas and bedrooms are on the main floor, which occupies the entire width of the land. In the center of the volume are the Living Room, Dining Room and Verandas, open to both sides and integrated through a high ceiling and four-meter-long eaves. The stone floor covering the rooms extends outside, forming the terrace and swimming pool; the protection of the forest trees ensures a quiet and private garden. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

To the right of the rooms were placed the Home Theater, the Kitchen, the Gourmet Area, and a pool changing room, offset by a large stone wall that borders the side of the house. On the opposite side, the six en-suites, three in the house next to the main block, were slightly suspended to the height of the garden, making the volume lighter and also generating cozier internal heights. Few materials were selected to compose the finishing toolkit: South American walnut (freijó), for the roofing lining; stone wood for walls and slopes; charred wood for moveable panels and semi-polished granite for the floor.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Jacobsen Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "FL House / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência FL / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 18 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920990/fl-house-jacobsen-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream