FL House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Team Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni

Interiors Project Marcela Ernani

Landscaping Jardim Paulistano

Lighting Lumini

Electrical and Hydraulic Installations GRAU Engenharia

Structure Leão Associados

Construction Construtora Nogueira Porto

Plot Area 3.350,00 m²

Project Initiation Year Janeiro/2014 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Based on a study of the terrain, we identified two striking visuals: the rear of the property, with a beautiful forest landscape; and the front of the lot, which offers an ample view of the setting sun with a field of orange trees in the background. The side views were not highly valued since neighboring lots will be occupied in the future. From this reading emerged the image of a long, slender volume, parallel to the main road, with wide and slim edges forming generous balconies, completely open and transparent.

In order to take advantage of these visuals, the construction was raised to the highest level of the land, allowing a lower floor camouflaged by lopes with vegetation and stone walls, where the garage, technical areas, and employees were located. The connection between these two levels was designed to be as natural and pleasurable as possible: a broad staircase with a slight slope in which the steps turn into planters and natural light penetrates through an opening in the ceiling, with the same dimensions of the staircase.

The social areas and bedrooms are on the main floor, which occupies the entire width of the land. In the center of the volume are the Living Room, Dining Room and Verandas, open to both sides and integrated through a high ceiling and four-meter-long eaves. The stone floor covering the rooms extends outside, forming the terrace and swimming pool; the protection of the forest trees ensures a quiet and private garden.

To the right of the rooms were placed the Home Theater, the Kitchen, the Gourmet Area, and a pool changing room, offset by a large stone wall that borders the side of the house. On the opposite side, the six en-suites, three in the house next to the main block, were slightly suspended to the height of the garden, making the volume lighter and also generating cozier internal heights. Few materials were selected to compose the finishing toolkit: South American walnut (freijó), for the roofing lining; stone wood for walls and slopes; charred wood for moveable panels and semi-polished granite for the floor.