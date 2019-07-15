Cepario Bioseeding / Estudio Felipe Escudero

+ 14

Architects Estudio Felipe Escudero

Location Pifo, Ecuador

Category Laboratory

Lead Architects Felipe Escudero, Daniel Naranjo, Esteban Naranjo

Design Team Felipe Escudero, Daniel Naranjo, Esteban Naranjo

Area 753.47 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs JAG Studio

Clients Biosiembra

Structural Joel Muela

Text description provided by the architects. Like a falling leaf, cepario lays on the ground. Light, delicate, geometrically ideal. In a circular space, Cepario provides three spaces related to the meticulous growth of bacteria: storage, laboratory, and lounge are organized around a museographic nucleus that informs about the functioning of Bioseeding.

Entering this nucleus is like transporting yourself to the essence of what is behind the healthy growth of fruits, vegetables, plants and flowers. This space showcases how at a molecular level and in an almost magical way, agricultural residues are transformed into rich nutrients for other species. A life cycle is completed.

The lounge area is where ideas are incubated. Here, a sofa is oriented towards the beautiful view of the valley. The mountains, in the background, are elements of inspiration and awareness of scales.

The project is organized symmetrically, on one side of the laboratory, strains are analyzed and processed, while leaving space for storage on the other side. The project plan resembles the operation system inside the company. The architecture allows the circulation between spaces to flow continuously, another cycle is completed.