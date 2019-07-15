World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. Ecuador
  5. Estudio Felipe Escudero
  6. 2018
  7. Cepario Bioseeding / Estudio Felipe Escudero

Cepario Bioseeding / Estudio Felipe Escudero

  • 14:00 - 15 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cepario Bioseeding / Estudio Felipe Escudero
Cepario Bioseeding / Estudio Felipe Escudero, © JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

© JAG Studio

  • Architects

    Estudio Felipe Escudero

  • Location

    Pifo, Ecuador

  • Category

    Laboratory

  • Lead Architects

    Felipe Escudero, Daniel Naranjo, Esteban Naranjo

  • Design Team

    Felipe Escudero, Daniel Naranjo, Esteban Naranjo

  • Area

    753.47 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Like a falling leaf, cepario lays on the ground. Light, delicate, geometrically ideal. In a circular space, Cepario provides three spaces related to the meticulous growth of bacteria: storage, laboratory, and lounge are organized around a museographic nucleus that informs about the functioning of Bioseeding. 

Entering this nucleus is like transporting yourself to the essence of what is behind the healthy growth of fruits, vegetables, plants and flowers. This space showcases how at a molecular level and in an almost magical way, agricultural residues are transformed into rich nutrients for other species. A life cycle is completed.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Section
Section
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The lounge area is where ideas are incubated. Here, a sofa is oriented towards the beautiful view of the valley. The mountains, in the background, are elements of inspiration and awareness of scales.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The project is organized symmetrically, on one side of the laboratory, strains are analyzed and processed, while leaving space for storage on the other side. The project plan resembles the operation system inside the company. The architecture allows the circulation between spaces to flow continuously, another cycle is completed.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project location

Estudio Felipe Escudero
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Research laboratory Ecuador
Cite: "Cepario Bioseeding / Estudio Felipe Escudero" [Cepario Biosiembra / Estudio Felipe Escudero] 15 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920931/cepario-bioseeding-estudio-felipe-escudero/> ISSN 0719-8884

