Garden House / asdesign

  • 17:00 - 19 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Garden House / asdesign
Garden House / asdesign, © Rafael Renzo
© Rafael Renzo

© Rafael Renzo

© Rafael Renzo
© Rafael Renzo

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple, requested an area to receive friends, with swimming pool, sauna and barbecue.

© Rafael Renzo
© Rafael Renzo
Elevation
Elevation
© Rafael Renzo
© Rafael Renzo

We opted for natural materials like green wall, pebbles and wood! One of the highlights is the green wall behind the pool to take away the arid environment and without much green that they had. In the barbecue area we created a large table to welcome friends, wooden lining to create a more cozy and cozy space and wood flooring on the walls, just in the preparation area of ​​the barbecue we put concrete slats.

© Rafael Renzo
© Rafael Renzo

We have created an all-glass sauna facing pool, allowing for greater integration into the pool / gourmet area.

© Rafael Renzo
© Rafael Renzo

For the bathroom does not have the feeling of being closed, we create a zenith opening, providing natural light all day.

© Rafael Renzo
© Rafael Renzo

It is a contemporary design, young and with natural elements. Ideal to receive friends and enjoy with family!

AsDesign Arquitetura
Concrete

Cite: "Garden House / asdesign" [Casa Jardim / asdesign] 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920861/garden-house-asdesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

