Garden House / asdesign

Architects AsDesign Arquitetura

Location São Paulo, Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Fernanda Sebrin, Gabriella Amadei

Area 1076.39 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Rafael Renzo

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple, requested an area to receive friends, with swimming pool, sauna and barbecue.

We opted for natural materials like green wall, pebbles and wood! One of the highlights is the green wall behind the pool to take away the arid environment and without much green that they had. In the barbecue area we created a large table to welcome friends, wooden lining to create a more cozy and cozy space and wood flooring on the walls, just in the preparation area of ​​the barbecue we put concrete slats.

We have created an all-glass sauna facing pool, allowing for greater integration into the pool / gourmet area.

For the bathroom does not have the feeling of being closed, we create a zenith opening, providing natural light all day.

It is a contemporary design, young and with natural elements. Ideal to receive friends and enjoy with family!