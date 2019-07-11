World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Norway
  5. Stinessen Arkitektur
  6. 2018
  7. Manshausen 2.0 Island Resort / Stinessen Arkitektur

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Manshausen 2.0 Island Resort / Stinessen Arkitektur

  • 16:00 - 11 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Manshausen 2.0 Island Resort / Stinessen Arkitektur
Save this picture!
Manshausen 2.0 Island Resort / Stinessen Arkitektur, © Adrien Giret
© Adrien Giret

© Adrien Giret © Snorre Stinessen © Kjell Ove Storvik © Kjell Ove Storvik + 10

Save this picture!
© Adrien Giret
© Adrien Giret

Text description provided by the architects. Manshausen 2.0 is an extension of the Manshausen Island Resort opened in June 2015. Manshausen Island is situated in the Steigen Archipelago off the coast of Northern Norway and is home to the world´s largest population of Sea Eagles. The Island´s position between majestic mountains and the Barents Sea is in itself the inspiration for the design.

Save this picture!
© Kjell Ove Storvik
© Kjell Ove Storvik

The extension completed June 2018 includes new cabins and a sauna/relax area in connection with a central seawater pond on the island. The sauna was made using left-over materials from the first stage of the building process and also old slate roof tiles found on the island. The design seeks to relate to the specific positioning in the pond, but also the surrounding landscape, while offering the guests a comfortable seating inside and an easy access to the cold water.

Save this picture!
© Snorre Stinessen
© Snorre Stinessen
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kjell Ove Storvik
© Kjell Ove Storvik

The new cabins are positioned at the tip of the rocky formations at the northern end of the Island and out over the sea. Although they enjoy much of the same undisturbed sea views the positioning in the landscape offers a unique approach to the design. Wave heights, extreme weather conditions and also future raise in sea level were studied to determine the exact positions of the cabins. The exposure to the natural elements is extreme and aluminum sheet cladding was chosen to withstand the salinity and salt water exposure. The access to the cabins is via the rocky formations that allows you to step into and up out above the sea below. The shelter design endeavors to make a minimum environmental impact with minimum footprint and the use of cross laminated timber (CLT) construction. The glazing is custom made for the project and the large glasses allow for unobstructed views of the nature and the elements outside.

Save this picture!
© Kjell Ove Storvik
© Kjell Ove Storvik

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Stinessen Arkitektur
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Sauna Refurbishment Extension Norway
Cite: "Manshausen 2.0 Island Resort / Stinessen Arkitektur" 11 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920773/manshausen-island-resort-stinessen-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream