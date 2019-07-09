World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Federico Babina's New Series Abstracts the Drawing Process

Federico Babina's New Series Abstracts the Drawing Process

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Federico Babina's New Series Abstracts the Drawing Process
Save this picture!
Federico Babina's New Series Abstracts the Drawing Process, © Federico Babina
© Federico Babina

Federico Babina has published the latest series from his extensive collection of architectural imagery. “Abstructure: architectural embryos” seeks to question the use of architecture in creating a drawing, rather than the use of a drawing in creating architecture.

Through the compositions, Babina proposes an ideal link between architecture as a form of representation and the representation used in the drawings. Volumes of architecture are broken down to achieve an “abstract” representation, without losing the essence of the design.

© Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina + 24

23 projects without time and place, designed and built to host my thoughts and keep safe my secrets. This series of illustrations is a tribute to the millions of unbuilt architectures that live only in the minds of designers. Architectures that do not yet have a defined form and that will never turn into built projects. These 23 architectural thoughts are embryos of architecture or perhaps they are just experiments of expression and communication of a language without rules.
-Federico Babina

We have republished a selection of the images below for your study. For more of Babina’s work, visit his official website here, follow his Instagram, and check out his previous work published on ArchDaily.

Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Federico Babina's New Series Abstracts the Drawing Process" 09 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920687/federico-babinas-new-series-abstracts-the-drawing-process/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream