Morumbi I Apartment / CGA Arquitetos

Architects CGA Arquitetos

Location Rua Comendador Elias Jafet - Morumbi, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Category Apartment Interiors

Lead Architect Caroline Gabriades

Area 415.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Marco Antônio

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Team Fernanda Pache, Matheus de Luca

Engineering Nova União

Landscaping Cenário Paisagismo

Lighting Unificato

Woodwork Armatex

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The initial client’s idea was to limit the work to a few interventions but as we discussed possibilities it became clear that the potential for the space would increase significantly if we were open to a broader renovation. The decisions during the renovation favored integrating rooms and honoring the existing architecture, such as making the transition between kitchen, dining room and the outdoors a fluid experience, which was an idea brought by our sister studio Cenário Paisagismo.

As the couple likes to entertain and receive friends, this integration of the kitchen with the dining room, opened a span of 2.40m so we chose to keep a sliding door that preserved the option of privacy for larger functions. Having a client who is a designer herself provided a great partnership.

The composition and the furniture choices were an integral element of the final result and the product of a pleasant collaboration as we highlighted the concrete structure of the house with a choice of decoration that juxtaposed classic and contemporary pieces. Sometimes the elements of a great space are already present, by involving the client and engaging with the original architecture the creation of a new space is about freeing up space as much as composing new environments.