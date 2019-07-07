Julieta House / Steck Arquitetura

+ 35

Architects Steck Arquitetura

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architect Maria Jocelei Steck

Área 643.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Adriano Pacelli

Text description provided by the architects. As it was implanted in a corner ground, the house is open to the outside at the four cardinal points. The corners are free and transparent; however, all the internal circulation and intimate course are protected. The house is built in three floors: the ground floor, where all the social interaction happens, the superior floor – intimate – and the inferior floor, where there are a garage, a warehouse, and the maintenance equipment. The sloping and hooked ceiling gives amplitude to the social area while it also makes the area cozy. The generous 3m swing invites and protects who approach the house from the main entrance. The concrete is added subtly in the landscape through the hooked and minimally curved slabs.

Appropriate for the tropical climate of the region, we projected the pool in a way it has sunny and shady areas to soften the heat and to protect from direct sunlight during some hours and seasons of the year. At one side, there is a garden pergola for shady and to create a resting area in the water. At the other side, there is a continuous exposition to sunlight with a small beach and deck. We designed stairs that begin at the terrace and go in direction to the pool, entering from all levels, allowing a smooth walk during the whole way inside the water, step by step, and create small internal courts inside the pool in its different levels until they end up at the swimming streak.

In order to make the project sustainable, we designed: a solar water heater, photovoltaic solar panels to produce electricity, rainwater catchment system to irrigate the garden, large overhangs and roof garden for thermal comfort, double glasses to provide thermoacoustic comfort, brise soleil with movable flaps that control isolation and ventilation, and an elevator for accessibility. We projected the garden pergola and some of its pillars made of glued laminated wood, protected by metal ruffles, to create shade in the pool area. We used additive concrete in the hooked and sloping slabs for waterproofing. We designed some glazed hollows and ribbed slabs strategically located to allow light during the day or to appreciate the moon at night.

"Gaps. Pauses. Glimpses of an instant in suspension. The gaps induce us to look at each other. Or to look more closely so we can see”. (CALZAVARA, Ana. Frestas).

We work with gaps, be they between slobs, in the top openings, in the upper oval opening of the double right-hand cellar, in movable wing blinds. Gaps among the woody pergolas over the roof, over the pool, over the garden. Pergolas, terraces, rooms, scullery, balcony with barbecue place, areas that can be closed or totally opened by large double glazed window frames/panels that retract, allowing total integration and/or creating transition spaces. Respecting the geography, the house is not implanted as an abrupt block in the surroundings, but it stands out for its simply fineness, sitting softly.

