  7. Platov Business Terminal / Nefa Architects

Platov Business Terminal / Nefa Architects

  • 02:00 - 8 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Platov Business Terminal / Nefa Architects
Platov Business Terminal / Nefa Architects, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov + 41

  • Architects

    Nefa Architects

  • Location

    Rostov del Don, Óblast de Rostov, Russia

  • Category

    Rest Area

  • Lead Architects

    Dmitry Ovcharov

  • Design Team

    Elena Mertsalova, Maria Nasonova, Elena Potemkina

  • Clients

    Airports of regionals

  • Area

    5000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. The basis for the interior solution was the fact that during the construction of the new airport, at the construction site, a mound with Sarmatian burials was discovered and, in the mound, there lay treasure with gold ornaments.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

We carried the gold colour accent into the details of the interior, leaving the periphery in grey concrete. Thus, we wanted to focus on one motif, the decorative gold jewellery. This was solved with the help of custom lamps and chandeliers, as well as glass columns in the entrance hall.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The columns were developed in conjunction with our partners and they are blocks of Murano Venetian glass mounted on tensioned cables. Inside the columns, there is a backlight, and functionally they separate the entrance area from the waiting rooms that are located on either side of the building.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Plan
Plan
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Functionally inside the building there are located: A departure zone with information desk, waiting rooms, cafés, as well as private rooms for negotiations and recreation.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

An arrival zone with an atrium, from where you can take the elevator to the roof garden. There are premises for various services, border and customs control and a separate area for officials and delegations, with a large conference room and the governor’s office.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

