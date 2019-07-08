Platov Business Terminal / Nefa Architects

+ 41

Architects Nefa Architects

Location Rostov del Don, Óblast de Rostov, Russia

Category Rest Area

Lead Architects Dmitry Ovcharov

Design Team Elena Mertsalova, Maria Nasonova, Elena Potemkina

Clients Airports of regionals

Area 5000.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Ilya Ivanov

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The basis for the interior solution was the fact that during the construction of the new airport, at the construction site, a mound with Sarmatian burials was discovered and, in the mound, there lay treasure with gold ornaments.

We carried the gold colour accent into the details of the interior, leaving the periphery in grey concrete. Thus, we wanted to focus on one motif, the decorative gold jewellery. This was solved with the help of custom lamps and chandeliers, as well as glass columns in the entrance hall.

The columns were developed in conjunction with our partners and they are blocks of Murano Venetian glass mounted on tensioned cables. Inside the columns, there is a backlight, and functionally they separate the entrance area from the waiting rooms that are located on either side of the building.

Functionally inside the building there are located: A departure zone with information desk, waiting rooms, cafés, as well as private rooms for negotiations and recreation.

An arrival zone with an atrium, from where you can take the elevator to the roof garden. There are premises for various services, border and customs control and a separate area for officials and delegations, with a large conference room and the governor’s office.