Phoenix House / Sebastian Mariscal Studio

+ 32

Collaborators Jeff Svitak, Pavlina Ilieva

Construction RGB Group

Structural DCI Engineers

Landscape Rana Creek

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design process started as an emotional path of discovery, where the house starts to exist, as your walk builds the walls and your breathing lets the space contract and expand. Like music, the emotion of the unknown note keeps you intrigued and the contrast of lows, highs and silences, invites the awareness of different human sensations to connect to our own spirit.

From the street, the concrete house whispers through a dense veil of wild vegetation, growing from every open space carved out in the house, to invite nature live within. The spaces are organized to sense unique contrasting experiences, by creating independent volumes separated by sublime light at the seams, that with its natural movement caresses the house surfaces.

A house of introspection, setting the elements for light and darkness, mystery and emotion, all orchestrated by the forgotten silence that will let us hear our inner selves once again.