World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Arqexact
  6. 2018
  7. Ateliê House / Arqexact

Ateliê House / Arqexact

  • 16:00 - 5 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ateliê House / Arqexact
Save this picture!
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

© Favaro JR © Favaro JR © Favaro JR © Favaro JR + 41

  • Architects

    Arqexact

  • Location

    Arujá, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Daniel Gil, Giovani Adams Pauli

  • Area

    382.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Engineering

    Gilberto Camilo

  • Landscaping

    Daniel Gil

  • Collaborators

    Letícia Melo

  • Projeto de Interiores

    Daniel Gil, Paloma Ferreira, Gabrielly Rosa
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

Text description provided by the architects. The Ateliê House was designed to be an artistic refuge, an area of inspiration, contemplation, and tranquility next to nature, placed on an irregular land of 382.56m², located in Arujá, metropolitan region of São Paulo. With a simple and objective program where the client's main requirement was an unobstructed space so that he could run his easel freely and direct him to the chosen view in his moments of inspiration. The project with 382.00 m² of the built area was divided into three levels: First level, it contains an ample garage that will also be used to carve its wood logs into works of art.

Save this picture!
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

On the second level, the main environment of the studio house is intended for the plastic artist to paint their screens and receive their guests with a glass cloth that fits the view of a permanent preservation area. Already on the third level, we find the exhibition of their screens contrasting with the monochromatic architecture, sharing space with the artist's suite and an inspirational room where everyone can contemplate the pristine view of nature.

Save this picture!
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

In its frontal house facade, we are faced with a concrete wall created to protect the incidence of the afternoon sun, where the only existing opening is through a steel pivot door that accesses the main area. The materials were designed in such a way that they did not steal the highlight of the landscape that can be admired and appreciated throughout the space, through which essential materials such as concrete, steel, and wood were used to compose this architecture.

Save this picture!
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Arqexact
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Ateliê House / Arqexact" [Casa Ateliê / Arqexact] 05 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920343/atelie-house-arqexact/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream