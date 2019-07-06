SKNYPL Explores the Role of Urbanism in Creating and Overcoming Fear

The London Festival of Architecture, the world’s largest annual festival of its kind, took place across the city this June. The month-long festival welcomed thousands of people to explore architecture installations and creations, and take part in the activities and discussions, which included an event put together by SKNYPL.

The theme for the year 2019 was ‘Boundaries’ in all its forms: zones, walls, city limits… And for their first international show, SKNYPL presented “PHOBOS”, a film-installation about Moscow and the fearful impact of having physical and metaphysical boundaries. The studio created a special online version of the film especially for ArchDaily readers.

What is really primary, fear or border? Where does the physical boundary begin and the metaphysical boundary end, and is there a difference between them? What is the role of urbanism in creating and overcoming fear?

PHOBOS focuses on the primacy of a border in a modern urban context. Borders, in all their forms and functions, define an object or mark its placement. In this film-installation, the city of Moscow becomes a collection of visible boundaries, and based on the metaphysics of human nature, these boundaries create a different understanding or emotion in each individual. Eventually, the viewer would have the opportunity to answer the question of “what is Phobos for the modern metropolis?”

Directed and Written by SKNYPL

Story by Marcelo Rueda, Aleksandr Plotkin

Cinematography by Pelageya Evdokimova, Alisa Tarelicheva

Cinematographer Assistance by Peter Vorontsov, Nikita Lychev

Film Editing by Sergey Koltsov

VFX by Sergey Mihailov, Denis Feoktistov

Models: Polina Kazakevich, Rafael Durnoyan, Marcelo Rueda, Aleksandr Plotkin