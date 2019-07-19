São Pedro 27 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Like so many other buildings in Portugal, this has been a ruin for decades. Located in the nº 27 of square Largo 1º de Dezembro in São Pedro, Sintra, a world heritage village with a mountain full of Palaces, Castle, Convents, and other natural marvels. This small building was completely renovated to accommodate two tourist apartments. Its architectural and landscape surroundings make it perfectly integrated into the historic setting and serene environment of Sintra.

We have believed from the outset in its unique location and peculiar features, such as the small back courtyards lying over a large green area of shrubs and trees. The project sought a solution of continuity, maintaining all original aspects, with a division of two independent dwellings, in the ground floor and first floor, and the use of the attic for housing purposes, increasing the height at the middle but maintaining the edge. The courtyards have been restored and cleaned for an outdoor experience of all surrounding natural environment. The story of this building is the story of the village, a place full of history and with a great potential for renovation. We hope that our small contribution can add to this generalized re-qualification of the public and private space.