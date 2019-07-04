World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. France
  5. JCPCDR Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Monceau Apartment / JCPCDR Architecture

Monceau Apartment / JCPCDR Architecture

  • 12:00 - 4 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Monceau Apartment / JCPCDR Architecture
Save this picture!
Monceau Apartment / JCPCDR Architecture, © David Foessel
© David Foessel

© David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel + 17

  • Design Team

    Serena FIani, Pierre-Henri Petillault

  • Clients

    Damien Fietta

  • Collaborators

    SCJ RENOVATION

  • Text by

    Serena Fiani

  • Spanish Translation by

    Pier Stockholm
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. Dating back from the 1930s, this beautiful Parisian building near the Parc Monceau features large canopies and brick details, contouring charming artists workshops. This challenging apartment deserved a new project, to reclaim its many assets and imagine a functional living space: in fact, the floor surface was rather small compared to the generous volume. The new design focuses on light and geometry, complementing beautiful original features with sharp, contemporary lines.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The large canopy had been cut in two by a much-needed mezzanine, inconveniently obstructing even more needed daylight. It’s a new version, cut in an angle, allows daylight to flow in, preserves necessary floor surface to the bathroom, and brings an unexpected angle from every point of view. The canopy’s shape is repeated, acts as a common thread, from outdoor window to indoor partition.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry

This graphic pattern is supplemented by curtains for a play on light and intimacy, allowing multiple combinations. The bathroom was reworked in charcoal-grey and white marble, to fit a shower and a bath, and separated toilets, in an intricate geometric design. Downstairs, the beautiful brick fireplace finds an echo in a grid of fresh colored shelves, from floor to ceiling, elongating one of the shorter walls in the apartment.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

This living-room is complemented by a black marble kitchen and its bespoke table. Materials and colors were chosen to enhance the new features of the apartment. Light flows through the glass and bounces on the white walls, contrasting with the welcoming wooden floor, warm blue curtains, and the sharp marble in the kitchen and bathroom. The pop blue shelves, the pink velvet kitchen chairs, and copper bedroom details act as surprising and fun splashes of color.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
JCPCDR Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors France
Cite: "Monceau Apartment / JCPCDR Architecture" 04 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920269/monceau-apartment-jcpcdr-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream