Loloite Apartment / Urban Ode Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Project Team Gianluca Perseu

Engineering BG Engenharia

Collaborators Marcenaria Nova Canaã, LeM Serralheira, PP construções, Pedraria Ivoti, KWA Iluminação

Text description provided by the architects. A project, even an interior design, needs its maturing time. A clear conversation with clients is needed to understand what may be safeguarded from the initial demand. When the clients came to us, the idea was to make an opening on the kitchen wall, as the door of the washing machine opened with difficulty. However, from the initial contact until the beginning of the renovation, almost a year passed and there was enough time to understand the dynamics of the family.

Therefore, we had the possibility to suggest some modifications to optimize and improve the relationship between the family and the apartment. In the lower level of the penthouse, integration of the living room with the kitchen was made, removing the wall between the two rooms and making a metal reinforcement. We have designed all carpentry projects and reviewed the materiality issue, always opting for natural finishes, since clients have an important relation with animals and nature - they have 06 pets: two cats, two dogs, and two turtles.

In the upper floor, where is the home office/study rooms, was designed a clear and minimalistic environment, with few elements and where natural light prevails. Also, it was thought a sort of playground for the cats, which acts as a bodyguard for the staircase. On the outside, the guiding principle was a water mirror for the turtles. From this, were thought two pivoting seats, a pergola with LED lighting and a landscape gardening with fruit trees like orange, lemon, and maracuja feet.