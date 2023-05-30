Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 2 of 30House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 3 of 30House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 4 of 30House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 5 of 30House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - More Images

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Navidad, Chile
  • Architects: Abarca Palma Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Maturana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CHC, CUBIERTAS NACIONALES, Maderas Lotito, Sudpanel
House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 2 of 30
© Andrés Maturana

Text description provided by the architects. A single house located in the municipality of Navidad, VI Region, in the rural area of Alto Grande de Pupuya. It is a three-level house on a steep slope. The levels are divided according to the types of spaces within the house, with the common areas of the kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom located on floor 0, the only bedroom located on floor+1 and the terrace located on the floor-1.

House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 3 of 30
© Andrés Maturana
House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 30 of 30
Section
House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 5 of 30
© Andrés Maturana

This difference in levels also causes a difference in the volume, generating a tableau-like structure that contains the terrace of -1 and a continuous volume of zinc that wraps the other two levels and that at the same time gives a higher hierarchy of height to the common space which can be understood in the longitudinal section of the house.

House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 4 of 30
© Andrés Maturana
House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 21 of 30
Floor Plan
House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 13 of 30
© Andrés Maturana

The material decisions are taken for this same reason, that is, for the unification of a volume of a single material and also for the relationship with the roofs of the neighbouring rural houses that are visible from the altitude where the house is located and which in turn, visually dominates the entire Pupuya sector. The house is built with wood carpentry and SIP panels generating modular coordination in all its constructional elements.

House in Alto Grande / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 15 of 30
© Andrés Maturana

Project gallery

About this office
Abarca Palma Arquitectos
Office

