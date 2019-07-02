Álvaro Siza and Carlos Castanheira Design New Haishang Museum for Shanghai

Save this picture! Haishang Museum. Image © Germano Vieira, Sara Noronha

Álvaro Siza and Carlos Castanheira have announced a new project for the Haishang Museum in the Jiading district of Shanghai. The proposal includes a building for the museum and three other smaller structures; a pavilion, a tea house and a bridge. As Castanheira says, the project will be many projects within one.

The site is bound to the North by the canal that encircles the center of Haishang, to the East by one of the two rivers that meet in the center of the old town, and to the West and South by two busy roads. The parcel will be divided into four lots by crossing two secondary roads; in the southern portion is the largest of the structures, the museum, which opens on the ground floor with an entrance hall, a space for temporary exhibitions and an auditorium. A ramp offers access to the upper level where a series of multi-functional spaces are located, as well as galleries that will house the museum collection.

The form responds to the brief, rising above the site to allow access and fluidity. The interior is composed of circulation areas between hierarchical spaces. In the northern portion of the land will be built the pavilion and the tea house. This will also include a restaurant, an auditorium, exhibition galleries and corporate spaces. The final structure is a bridge that connects the new complex to the adjacent neighborhood.

Datasheet

Clients: The Propaganda Department of Jiading District, CCCP, Culture Broadcasting Film Radio Administration Bureau, The Planning and Land Administration Bureau, Jiading District, Shanghai.

Developer: Shanghai Oasis Investment Holding Group, Ltd.

Teams: Tendering Company, Shanghai International Tendering Company, Arts and Collection Consultant, Shanghai Jiacheng Collection Art Research Center, Property Management and Management Consultant, Shanghai Longday Culture and Media Co., Ltd, Facility Planning and Architecture Consultant, iArchitectstudio

Architects: Álvaro Aiza and Carlos Castanheira

Office: CC & CB architects

Architect in charge: Pedro Carvalho

Haishang Museum team: Nuno Campos, Joao Alves, Susana Oliveira, Mariana Mendes, Diogo Pinho, Joel Dinis, Gil Lima, Afonso Tigre, Luisa Felizardo, Nuno Rodrigues, Raquel Lima, Rita Ferreira, Joana Rocha, Joana Soeiro, Filipe Mota.

Haishang Pavilion Team: Nuno Campos, Rita Ferreira, Susana Oliveira, Joana Soeiro

Haisnahg Tea House Team: Nuno Campos, Susana Oliveira, Joana Soeiro, Rita Ferreira, Sofia Conceição, Diogo Pinho, João Alves

Hengli River Bridge Team: Nuno Campos, Raquel Lima, Nuno Rodrigues

3D images: Germano Vieira and Sara Noronha