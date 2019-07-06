Kitzbühel House / John Pawson

-
Architects
-
LocationKitzbühel, Austria
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsStefan Dold, Eleni Koryzi
-
Design TeamNora Szüts, Justine Bell, Max Gleeson, Tom Whittaker
-
Area2700.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Executive Architect and Project manager
-
Lead Executive ArchitectsKilian Spizner, Stefan Gückel
-
Engineering
-
Landscape
-
Consultants
Text description provided by the architects. The design is driven by the goal of creating a contemporary family home in a consistent modern idiom that also draws on recognisable historical precedents. The idea of breaking the programme into a cluster of smaller buildings developed early, as a way of allowing the required mass to sit as modestly as possible on the site.
The architecture thus takes the form of a trio of barn-like structures set on a plinth, the volumes shifted relative to one another, to reinforce the fragmentation of the composition.
Echoing the three mountains that form their backdrop, the three peaked roof profiles produce a distinctive silhouette that is refined and modern, but also clearly related to nearby vernacular structures.