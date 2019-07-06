World
  7. Kitzbühel House / John Pawson

Kitzbühel House / John Pawson

  • 02:00 - 6 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kitzbühel House / John Pawson
Kitzbühel House / John Pawson, © Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist

© Oliver Jaist © Oliver Jaist © Oliver Jaist © Oliver Jaist + 14

  • Architects

    John Pawson

  • Location

    Kitzbühel, Austria

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Stefan Dold, Eleni Koryzi

  • Design Team

    Nora Szüts, Justine Bell, Max Gleeson, Tom Whittaker

  • Area

    2700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist

Text description provided by the architects. The design is driven by the goal of creating a contemporary family home in a consistent modern idiom that also draws on recognisable historical precedents. The idea of breaking the programme into a cluster of smaller buildings developed early, as a way of allowing the required mass to sit as modestly as possible on the site.

© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist

The architecture thus takes the form of a trio of barn-like structures set on a plinth, the volumes shifted relative to one another, to reinforce the fragmentation of the composition.

© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist

Echoing the three mountains that form their backdrop, the three peaked roof profiles produce a distinctive silhouette that is refined and modern, but also clearly related to nearby vernacular structures.

© Oliver Jaist
© Oliver Jaist

Cite: "Kitzbühel House / John Pawson" 06 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920111/kitzbuhel-house-john-pawson/> ISSN 0719-8884

