Casa Bronze / Urbanauta

Arquitetos responsáveis cantergiani+kunze arquitetos

Design de Interiores Edu Saorin

Engineering Babu Medeiros

Consultora de Luminotécnica Marta Felizardo

Collaborators UP Móveis

Text description provided by the architects. The building, designed by the Cantergiani + Kunze architects office, houses two duplex units of 100m2, with double-height ceilings, apparent concrete finishes, and integrated environments. The solar orientation influenced the distribution of the spaces, such as the position of the living room and kitchen, facing southeast in a glazed façade. A set of metallic brises, re-reading the old muxarabis, offers some protection when the summer sun hits the façade and serves as a visual filter in the kitchen area.

In the building also works the Bronze art space, dedicated to art residences and contemporary artistic practices, with activities along with several areas of the building. The interior design is done by the architect Edu Saorin, from the Urbanauta studio, creating a dialogue with the plans offered by the glass facade and making a counterpoint on the opposite side through a volume coated with naval plywood, integrating shelves, doors, and stairs.

Taking advantage of the double-height, the kitchen furniture has a second row of overhead cabinets to store less used items. The child's dormitory on the lower floor is delimited by a sliding panel in plywood, which when closed, composes an integrated visual mass with the rest of the wooden elements. A large 3m long table acts as a binding element for the house functions.