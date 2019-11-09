World
Casa Bronze / Urbanauta

© Luciano Spinelli

Porto Alegre, Brazil
  Area: 101.0 m2
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Luciano Spinelli
  Manufacturers:
    Argamassa LTDA, Casa do Parquet, Edu Saorin, Finestra, Gerdau, Iriel, Portobello, RDW Elevadores, Stella, Up Móveis

  Arquitetos responsáveis

    cantergiani+kunze arquitetos

  Design de Interiores

    Edu Saorin

  Engineering

    Babu Medeiros

  Consultora de Luminotécnica

    Marta Felizardo

  Collaborators

    UP Móveis
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

Text description provided by the architects. The building, designed by the Cantergiani + Kunze architects office, houses two duplex units of 100m2, with double-height ceilings, apparent concrete finishes, and integrated environments. The solar orientation influenced the distribution of the spaces, such as the position of the living room and kitchen, facing southeast in a glazed façade. A set of metallic brises, re-reading the old muxarabis, offers some protection when the summer sun hits the façade and serves as a visual filter in the kitchen area. 

© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

In the building also works the Bronze art space, dedicated to art residences and contemporary artistic practices, with activities along with several areas of the building. The interior design is done by the architect Edu Saorin, from the Urbanauta studio, creating a dialogue with the plans offered by the glass facade and making a counterpoint on the opposite side through a volume coated with naval plywood, integrating shelves, doors, and stairs.

© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

Taking advantage of the double-height, the kitchen furniture has a second row of overhead cabinets to store less used items. The child's dormitory on the lower floor is delimited by a sliding panel in plywood, which when closed, composes an integrated visual mass with the rest of the wooden elements. A large 3m long table acts as a binding element for the house functions.

© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

