World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. MAAR Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Hang Glider House / MAAR Studio

Hang Glider House / MAAR Studio

  • 02:00 - 3 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hang Glider House / MAAR Studio
Save this picture!
Hang Glider House / MAAR Studio, © Tiago Tardin
© Tiago Tardin

© Tiago Tardin © Tiago Tardin © Tiago Tardin © Tiago Tardin + 27

  • Architects

    MAAR Studio

  • Location

    Itanhangá, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Leo Alves, Igor Moreno

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tiago Tardin

  • Interiors

    ACM Home

  • Structural Project

    ESTRUTURAR Projetos e Consultoria LTDA

  • Lighting

    Constance Sendall

  • Kitchen and Stones Countertop

    Argos Marmores e Granitos

  • Frames and Glass

    Metalúrgica Cruzeiro do Sul
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tiago Tardin
© Tiago Tardin

Text description provided by the architects. The Hang Glider House was built in the neighborhood of Itanhanga, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The house is located by the foot of Tijuca Forrest, and the Pedra da Gavea Mountain. The mountain provides scenic views, and it is used as jumping platforms for Hang Gliders, which serve as inspiration for the geometry of the house.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Tardin
© Tiago Tardin
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tiago Tardin
© Tiago Tardin

Built-in steel structure, the house is organized in two main symmetric blocks, that encapsulate the private spaces in the house. The blocks are connected by the roof, creating a common central living space, with double height ceilings. In about 600sqm of built area, the house has 5 en-suites, garage for up to four cars and amenities such as a sauna and a pool with a 20m lane.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Tardin
© Tiago Tardin

Tall windows maximize the views of the forest. The front porch can be totally open, connecting in this way the living room to the exterior. The roof planes not only create the hang glider inspiration but also serve to collect 100% of rainwater for sustainable reuse.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Tardin
© Tiago Tardin

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MAAR Studio
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Hang Glider House / MAAR Studio" [Casa Asa Delta / MAAR Studio] 03 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920081/hang-glider-house-maar-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream