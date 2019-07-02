World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. QdL Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. MZ Kitchen / QdL Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

MZ Kitchen / QdL Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 2 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MZ Kitchen / QdL Arquitectos
Save this picture!
MZ Kitchen / QdL Arquitectos, © María González
© María González

© María González © María González © María González © María González + 23

    Save this picture!
    © María González
    © María González

    Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in an intervention in an existing house with a small terrain within the city. The challenge was to implement a kitchen in the available space, which was between the dividing walls and where the natural light could only enter through one facade; the north one.

    Save this picture!
    © María González
    © María González
    Save this picture!
    Section 1
    Section 1
    Save this picture!
    © María González
    © María González

    Therefore, its materiality should allow the entry of light as much as possible. It was also necessary to take advantage of the opportunity to integrate the proposed space with the patio.

    Save this picture!
    © María González
    © María González

    To optimize the construction in such a small space, a wooden structure was designed where all the pieces were prefabricated as a kit and then assembled in situ. An assembly system without screws or visible ironmongery was used in order to obtain a clean and light appearance.

    Save this picture!
    © María González
    © María González
    Save this picture!
    Detail
    Detail
    Save this picture!
    © María González
    © María González

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    QdL Arquitectos
    Office

    Product:

    Wood

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Chile
    Cite: "MZ Kitchen / QdL Arquitectos" [Ampliación cocina MZ / QdL Arquitectos] 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920076/mz-kitchen-qdl-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream