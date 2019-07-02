World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. France
  5. KUMA & ELSA
  6. 2018
  7. Hut of Silver Chapel / KUMA & ELSA

Hut of Silver Chapel / KUMA & ELSA

  • 01:00 - 2 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hut of Silver Chapel / KUMA & ELSA
Save this picture!
Hut of Silver Chapel / KUMA & ELSA, © Shohei Kuma
© Shohei Kuma

© Shohei Kuma © Shohei Kuma © Shohei Kuma © Shohei Kuma + 10

  • Architects

    KUMA & ELSA

  • Location

    73610 Attignat-Oncin, France

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Lead Architects

    Shohei Kuma, Elsa Escobedo

  • Area

    6.06 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shohei Kuma

  • Client

    Communauté de Communes du Lac d’Aiguebelette

  • Collaborators

    Kilian Bellemin, Philippe Bellemin, Vincent Weibel, Solène Michel, Iciar Uriarte, Silvia Sánchez, Barbara Ibgui, Jeanne Guyon, Emilie Bozek
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Shohei Kuma
© Shohei Kuma

Text description provided by the architects. Hut of Silver is a small public facility in Attignat-Oncin - a 400 inhabitants village in eastern France. This village is part of the Natural Regional Park of Chartreuse, and a third of its land is woodland. The 17th-century Saint-Martin church is an important landmark that stands tall in the center of the village, together with the Primary School and the Town Hall. In 2018 the District Council launched an open competition to design and build a public landscape feature that would remind a childhood hut, in woodland adjacent to the church.

Save this picture!
© Shohei Kuma
© Shohei Kuma
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Shohei Kuma
© Shohei Kuma

Hut of Silver was built out of local pine wood by local carpenters and residents. It is an open living space for neighbors and tourists. We created a sensory experience based on “space of light”, which is also a main element of the church. The church is oriented toward the East to get sunlight on the altar in the morning. Likewise, the hut is oriented on an East-West axis.

Save this picture!
© Shohei Kuma
© Shohei Kuma

The center of the church is dark and only gets vague light through stained glasses. The hut is surrounded by natural forest and sunlight only reaches the inside through the two East and West vertical openings. In the hut, light reflects gradationally on the silver-leaved ridge beam undersurface. This shining line in the darkness of the interior creates an unsettling continuity between the vertical views of the landscape and its horizontal abstract reflection.

Save this picture!
© Shohei Kuma
© Shohei Kuma

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KUMA & ELSA
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion France
Cite: "Hut of Silver Chapel / KUMA & ELSA" 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920033/hut-of-silver-chapel-kuma-and-elsa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream